Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman is in an induced coma after an alleged domestic violence incident.
A woman is in an induced coma after an alleged domestic violence incident.
Crime

Woman in coma after 'domestic violence' attack

by Hannah Higgins
16th Dec 2019 7:00 PM

A woman is in a coma and a man is behind bars after an alleged domestic violence-related incident in the NSW Hunter region.

NSW Police allege an argument broke out between the 41-year-old woman and the 40-year-old man at home in Merriwa, west of Muswellbrook, about 1.30pm on Sunday.

During the fight the woman is alleged to have struck and bitten the man and the man is alleged to have slapped her, causing her to fall backward and hit her head.

An ambulance was called with paramedics treating the woman for head injuries before she was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition, detectives say.

The woman underwent emergency surgery and is expected to be in an induced coma for several days.

Twenty-four hours later, at 1.30 am on Monday, police arrested the man and charged him with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm and breaching an apprehended domestic violence order.

He was treated for a laceration to his hand and bruising to his cheek and was refused bail to appear in Muswellbrook Local Court on Monday.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support  call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

assault crime domestic violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Your mum died’: Snapchat breaks tragic hit-run news to son

        premium_icon ‘Your mum died’: Snapchat breaks tragic hit-run news to son

        Crime When he checked his social media, Booval teen Trent Thomsen discovered his mum was the victim of a terrible incident. Police are still trying to find her killer.

        Families cement their roots to mark developer’s big milestone

        premium_icon Families cement their roots to mark developer’s big...

        News A number of trees were planted in a new park, which is set to open early next year...

        Australian Idol star to relive Queen of Soul’s biggest hits

        premium_icon Australian Idol star to relive Queen of Soul’s biggest hits

        News Musical tribute highlights the highs and lows of Aretha Franklin’s life

        Man trapped in vehicle after crash with truck

        premium_icon Man trapped in vehicle after crash with truck

        News A driver is in a critical condition, trapped inside the wreck of a car