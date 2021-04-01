Woman in 80s trapped in farm machinery

A woman in her 80s has been rushed to Ipswich Hospital after an incidnt on a rural property in the Scenic Rim.

A WOMAN in her 80s who became trapped between farm machinery and other equipment on a rural property south west of Ipswich has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

Paramedics, including critical care, transported the woman from a private property at Coleyville to Ipswich Hospital just before 9.30am on Thursday.

The woman was taken in a serious but stable condition.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman could not confirm exactly what injuries she suffered.

“She was reportedly trapped between some farm machinery and equipment,” she said.

