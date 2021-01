A woman in her 70s was taken to Ipswich Hospital from Esk late on Monday night after a suspected snake bite. Photo: File

A WOMAN in her 70s was taken to hospital after a suspected snake bite in a rural town an hour northwest of Ipswich late last night.

Paramedics transported the woman to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition from a private address in Esk on Monday night.

The elderly woman was taken to hospital just after 11pm.