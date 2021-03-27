Woman in 70s flown to hospital after being struck by cow

A woman in her 70s was airlifted to hospital after being struck by a cow in Toogoolawah on Saturday morning. Picture: File

A WOMAN in her 70s was airlifted to hospital in Brisbane after an incident involving a cow on a rural property north of Ipswich on Saturday morning.

Paramedics treated the woman at a private property in Toogoolawah after she was reportedly struck by the animal just before 9.30am.

She was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the woman suffered arm and pelvic injuries in the incident.

She was flown to hospital in a Rescue 500 helicopter.

