Paramedics rushed six people to various hospitals after a nasty crash on the Bruce Highway at Morayfield on Wednesday.
Woman improves to stable after serious highway crash

Matty Holdsworth
18th Mar 2021 3:10 PM
A woman who sustained critical injuries after being trapped in her vehicle in a Bruce Highway crash at Morayfield is now in a stable condition.

A Sunshine Coast University Hospital spokeswoman confirmed the woman was stable.

It came almost 24 hours after critical care paramedics raced her to the Bokarina hospital.

She was one of seven people injured in the crash near the BP service station at Morayfield.

The woman had sustained chest and abdominal injuries.

Two other people were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in stable conditions.

Three critically injured in Morayfield Bruce Hwy crash

A total of 13 Queensland Ambulance Services crews, including critical care and high acuity response, were called to the incident about 2.12pm on Wednesday.

Two other people were taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in critical conditions.

Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Glen Morrison said on Wednesday that at least five people had been trapped in the flipped vehicles.

