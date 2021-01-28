Menu
A woman was rushed to hospital with head and neck injuries.
News

Woman hurt in two-car crash

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
28th Jan 2021 7:01 AM
ONE patient has been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Redbank Plains.

Paramedics were called to the scene of the crash at the corner of Eagle Street and Kruger Parade about 6.30pm on Wednesday evening.

They assessed two patients at the scene, including a woman in her 20s who had sustained head and neck injuries.

She was taken to Ipswich Hospital but the other patient did not require medical attention.

The woman was transported in a stable condition.

crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

