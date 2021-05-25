Woman hurt in multi-vehicle crash near RAAF base

A female has been hospitalised after suffering minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision near the RAAF base at Amberley.

The incident occurred on Ipswich Rosewood Rd, close to the Cunningham Hwy, about 8.40am on Tuesday morning.

Police and paramedics both attended the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman confirmed that two females were assessed by paramedics.

One patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital by private transport in a stable condition.

The other declined any further medical treatment.

Both vehicles were reportedly towed from the scene.