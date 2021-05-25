Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics attend a two-vehicle crash at Amberley. Photo: file photo
Paramedics attend a two-vehicle crash at Amberley. Photo: file photo
News

Woman hurt in multi-vehicle crash near RAAF base

kaitlyn smith
25th May 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A female has been hospitalised after suffering minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision near the RAAF base at Amberley.

The incident occurred on Ipswich Rosewood Rd, close to the Cunningham Hwy, about 8.40am on Tuesday morning.

Police and paramedics both attended the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman confirmed that two females were assessed by paramedics.

One patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital by private transport in a stable condition.

The other declined any further medical treatment.

Both vehicles were reportedly towed from the scene.

ipswich rosewood rd raaf amberley road traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Waste court battles to cost ratepayers more than $2.2M

        Premium Content Waste court battles to cost ratepayers more than $2.2M

        Council News To date, legal expenses paid on all three appeals has reached $2,234,766. It’s set to cost ratepayers even more

        Revealed: The Qld suburbs most targeted by thieves

        Premium Content Revealed: The Qld suburbs most targeted by thieves

        Crime Revealed: The southeast Queensland suburbs thieves target the most

        47,000 Queenslanders who don’t have a safe place to call home

        Premium Content 47,000 Queenslanders who don’t have a safe place to call...

        Property Experts say the state’s social housing crisis is dire.

        Baby, teenage girl hospitalised in two-vehicle crash

        Premium Content Baby, teenage girl hospitalised in two-vehicle crash

        News Paramedics were kept busy on Ipswich roads overnight with four people, including a...