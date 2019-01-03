Woman hurt as car crashes through guard rail

A WOMAN was in a serious condition after the car she was travelling in crashed through a guard rail and down an embankment.

Emergency services were called to reports a car had gone off a bridge about 6.30am today on Beaudesert Boonah Rd at Bromelton, near Beaudesert.

It was believed the car broke through the guard rail of the bridge and travelled about 2m down an embankment.

Paramedics assessed the woman, aged in her 20s, at the scene as firefighters removed the driver's door to help get her out.

She was taken in a serious condition to the PA Hospital with a significant leg injury and spine injuries.

A critical care paramedic was on board.

