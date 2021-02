A young woman has been hospitalised following a single-vehicle crash at Amberley on Tuesday. Pic: file photo

A young woman has been hospitalised following a single-vehicle crash at Amberley on Tuesday. Pic: file photo

A WOMAN in her 20s has been hospitalised following a single-vehicle crash at Amberley.

She reportedly lost control of the vehicle on Haigslea-Amberley Rd about 3.45pm on Tuesday.

Paramedics assessed the young woman at the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said she appeared to be uninjured.

She was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition for further observation.

Police and firefighters did not attend the scene.