Woman hospitalised after suspected funnel-web spider bite

Emma Clarke
by
3rd Sep 2018 8:19 AM | Updated: 11:52 AM

A WOMAN in her 70s has been taken to hospital after reports a funnel-web spider bit her between the toes.

Paramedics were called to Warrego Hwy just before 7am following reports of a spider bite.

The woman has been taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Funnel-webs are among the most deadly arachnids in the world, with 35 sub-species known around the country. Six of those have been known to cause severe injuries to humans.

Although bites can cause severe injuries to victims the use of antivenom has stopped the number of fatalities since it was introduced.

The primary range of the arachnid is the eastern coast of Australia, with specimens found in New South Wales, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland.

