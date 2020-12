Emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash at Booval overnight.

A WOMAN was hospitalised on Saturday evening following a single-vehicle crash at Booval.

She reportedly lost control of the vehicle at the corner of Brisbane Rd and Hamilton St.

The late-night incident occurred just after 11.30pm.

Paramedics, fire crews and police attended the scene.

The woman was later transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Her injuries are unknown at this time.