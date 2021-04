A woman was hospitalised after a car crashed into a pole on the Warrego Hwy.

A FEMALE patient has been hospitalised following a traffic crash in which a car collided with a pole in Ipswich early Easter Sunday morning.

The incident occurred about 3.55am on the Riverview Road off ramp and the Warrego Highway, Riverview.

Paramedics attended the scene and assessed a female patient.

The woman was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition for observation.