Woman dead after garbage truck

A WOMAN believed to have been pushing a pram has been hit and killed by a garbage truck on the northern beaches.

The accident happened at around 11.45am at the corner of Pittwater and May roads.

Witnesses told the Manly Daily the truck was reversing into a cul de sac at the time of the incident.

Witness Aaron Sault said he saw a woman lying unconscious near the back wheels of the garbage truck and there was a toddler in a pram nearby believed to be about two years old.

As Mr Sault got out of his car he saw two police officers running to the truck.

"One of the police went straight to the woman while she was unconscious lying on the road and the other officer went over to the pram to check on the baby," Mr Sault said.

The scene of the accident in Dee Why today. Picture: Jim O'Rouke.

"The officer looked in the pram and the baby seemed to be OK.

"He started to push the pram backwards and forwards to calm the baby.

"The woman wasn't moving."

Mr Sault said more officers arrived soon after and took the truck driver aside.

"He was visibly shaking and upset, "Mr Sault said.

"Another officer spoke to his mate who was on the truck he looked pretty upset too."

Mr Sault said a group of workers from a nearby construction site also went over to help but the ambulance arrived soon after.

The woman died at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency personnel.

Police wheeled the toddler in a stroller down to a waiting white sedan with red p plates about 1.15pm while a young couple watched on hugging each.

A helicopter landed at Narraweena Oval Picture: Andrei Dacruz

A Careflight helicopter landed in Pittwater Rd, Dee Why to treat drop off a special doctor and critical care paramedic then landed again on Narraweena Oval.

Emergency authorities have erected a tarpaulin over the scene.

Other residents said the road is popular with pedestrians taking a shortcut from Pittwater Rd to Warringah Rd.

Earlier a spokesman for NSW Ambulance said a woman, in her 30s, was found unconscious and trapped under the garbage truck.

Initially two ambulances and a single responder vehicle were on the scene.

"The patient is trapped under the truck and will need to be extricated by rescue services," he said.

Pittwater Rd was closed in both directions while the helicopter landed and treated the woman. It has since reopened.

Traffic is slow in the area and authorities have urged motorists to use an alternative route and avoid the area.