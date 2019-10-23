Woman has one last chance to 'clean up' after drug driving

A woman was busted for the sixth time driving under the influence of drugs at Boonah.

A woman was busted for the sixth time driving under the influence of drugs at Boonah. Brenda Strong GLA081211SAFE

A BOONAH woman who has faced court for the sixth time on a drug driving charge has been told she is on her last chance before being given a prison term.

Victoria Parr appeared at Ipswich Magistrates Court for what was her third charge of driving while drugs were present in her system this year alone.

The court heard when Parr was stopped for a police RBT at Boonah on August 14, she tested positive to methamphetamine and marijuana.

Victoria Ellen Parr, 39, from Boonah, pleaded guilty to the charge.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said police intercepted Parr's vehicle at 9.20am and conducted a saliva test.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said court documents showed Parr had five previous convictions, although two of those had been committed after the date of the offence before the court and were subsequently dealt with by the court.

Defence lawyer Shaune Irving agreed it would be Parr's sixth conviction in five years with her driver's licence now disqualified until February 19, 2020.

Ms Sturgess said Parr could have disclosed to the court that she had been charged with this offence when she pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court some weeks ago on August 20 to two other drug driving charges.

"She is a lady who in the last two years has suffered a significant drug addiction,” Mr Irving said.

"There is some prospect of her rehabilitation and there has been a genuine effort in the past six weeks to be clean, with efforts to get off the drugs.”

Mr Irving sought an extension to her existing probation order of 18 months, "as a final opportunity for her to prove herself”. He said his client had already been told that if she breaches it she would likely receive a jail term.

Ms Sturgess said Parr was developing an unenviable history with drug matters.

Ms Sturgess sentenced Parr to another 18-month probation order, which would extend the existing order by two months.

Parr's driver's licence was disqualified for another six months, to be added onto the current disqualification. That means she will be off the road until August next year.

Parr must not test positive to having illicit drugs in her system during her probation period. She will be subject to urine tests and must do programs and counselling.

"Consider this your last chance, Ms Parr.

"It is getting to be a serious problem for you,” Ms Sturgess warned her.