Woman has change of heart about bringing drugs into prison

A WOMAN had a change of heart, deciding not to smuggle drugs into a prison during a visit to a prisoner.

But she was still in possession of a box of drugs at her home, which was seized by police.

Samantha Michelle Sheedy, 28, of Collingwood Park pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to possession of dangerous drugs.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said on May 25 at 1pm, Sheedy attended Borallon Training and Correctional Centre for a contact visit with a prisoner.

Police attended as the intelligence unit had heard calls which heard her saying she was going to bring drugs into the centre.

She was approached by police upon entering and detained for a search.

Nothing was found on her person or the locker she had taken at the centre.

She admitted to getting a call three weeks earlier from an unknown woman and agreed to meet her and get a package to take into the prison.

The court hear she changed her mind and decided not to take the package, which included Subutex, into the facility and intended to give it back.

It was in her room at her home and she gave police permission to seize it.

Sheedy said she did not know what was in the package and didn't use drugs herself.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum fined the mother of two $400, to be referred to SPER.

No conviction was recorded.