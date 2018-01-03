Woman gored by rhino, flown to hospital

A rhino at Mogo Zoo on the South Coast. Picture: Toby Zerna

A rhino at Mogo Zoo on the South Coast. Picture: Toby Zerna

A SENIOR zookeeper was flown to Canberra Hospital for treatment after being gored by a rhino at Mogo Zoo, on the NSW south coast.

The 47-year-old woman suffered a penetration wound on her left arm, which is also suspected to be fractured, when the rhino attacked her just after 1pm.

She was taken to Moruya airport, before being flown to the ACT to be treated at hospital.

"While all safety measures are taken to minimise risk for both animals and keepers occasionally accidents can occur when dealing with large megafauna," zoo owner Sally Padey told The Daily Telegraph.

Rhino Kei at Mogo Zoo. Picture: Facebook/MogoZoo

The rhino, Kei, is 10 years old and came to the south coast zoo from the Irwin family's Australia Zoo in 2015.

"Assistance was rendered, and both keeper and rhino are okay," the zoo said in a statement this afternoon.

The southern white rhino weighs more than four tonnes, making it one of the heaviest animals in the world.

The zoo has launched an internal investigation.