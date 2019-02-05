Woman furious at council's push for a 'path to nowhere'

MISSING: Property owner Sharon Mitchell is frustrated about the footpath being built outside her Martin St home.

THE construction of a "pointless” footpath to nowhere has annoyed a Woodend woman, who says Ipswich City Council should get serious about disability compliance.

Sharon Mitchell lives across from Ipswich Grammar School.

Part of her corner block is being acquired for a footpath along Waghorn St.

She is happy for the council to take the land, but argues the path on a blind corner will be pointless and unsafe.

Ms Mitchell believes the disability-compliant path will be a waste of money and used little.

"There's no footpaths here, there's no path into town because you can't get a wheelchair across the railway bridge,” she said.

"The council is riding rough shot over a property owner to put a disability-compliant footpath on a street that's got no footpaths.”

She says the problem will be magnified when the Ipswich Festival is held at Timothy Molony Park, at the end of Martin St, in April.

"I went right off the deep end when I saw the notification of them putting large events at the end of the street with no footpaths,” she said.

"If you're really committed to wheelchair access why are you putting an event down there?”

A spokesman for the council said every effort was made to minimises the effect of the path on surrounding properties.

"This project aims to provide a safe and equitable access from the southern side of Martin St through to the northern side of Elizabeth St,” he said.

"It will provide pedestrians, particularly school children, an opportunity to cross and walk along a pathway. It also includes kerb ramps which currently do not exist.”

The spokesman said pedestrians were walking across Ms Mitchell's private property.

"This project will not only provide a concrete path and kerb ramps for accessibility, it will encourage pedestrians to walk within the road reserve rather than on private land,” he said.

The footpath was first mentioned to Ms Mitchell in 2016 by then division seven councillor Andrew Antoniolli.

A formal notification and acquisition of her land was lodged last April.