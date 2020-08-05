Menu
Paramedics are on the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway.
Woman freed from vehicle, two kids taken to hospital

Lachlan Mcivor
5th Aug 2020 4:50 PM
A WOMAN in her 30s who was trapped in her vehicle after a crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway has been taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

She has been taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with chest and lower limb injuries after a serious two-vehicle crash on Glamorgan Vale Rd and the highway at Wanora on Wednesday afternoon.

Critical care paramedics are on board with her.

Two children, a boy and a girl, were both taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

The little boy was suffering from lower back pain.

A woman was also taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said traffic diversions are in place on both sides of the highway and it is expected to be blocked for some time.

