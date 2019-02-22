Menu
The local woman was transported by emergency services to hospital after a passer-by located her unconscious in Callistemon Court.
Crime

Woman found unconscious in unit complex driveway

22nd Feb 2019 8:39 AM

Police are appealing for public assistance after a 37-year-old woman was located unconscious in the driveway of a unit complex in Arundel on Thursday night.

Around 6.45pm the local woman was transported by emergency services to hospital after a passer-by located her unconscious in Callistemon Court.

The woman has sustained an unexplained life-threatening head injury.

Police are investigating how the woman sustained the injury and are appealing to the public for information, including anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or anyone 'out of place' in the local area.

Detectives are also asking for dashcam vision taken in Callistemon Court and a nearby section of Olsen Road from late yesterday afternoon.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day

