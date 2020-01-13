Menu
Ashley Manning was found dead inside a truck.
Woman found in truck wrapped in plastic

by Jackie Salo
13th Jan 2020 1:32 PM

The body of a missing California woman has been discovered inside an abandoned truck, according to officials.

Ashley Manning, 29 - who went missing nearly two months ago - was found dead wrapped in cardboard, plastic wrap and duct tape on Friday at a Fullerton storage facility, news station KCBS reported.

Her family reported her missing after not hearing from her following a flight on November 13 from Dallas to Los Angeles.

Police said the U-Haul truck was rented by an unidentified person who left the vehicle abandoned in Anaheim.

When the truck wasn't returned, the company tracked down the vehicle and brought it back to the storage facility, police said.

"After they recovered the truck, they brought it here to the Fullerton location to do an inventory of the contents of the truck," Anaheim Police Sergeant Shane Carringer told the outlet. "During that inventory search, they discovered what they believed to be human remains, and it has been confirmed that it is human remains."

No cause of death was immediately provided, but authorities are investigating the death as suspicious.

"We are not calling it a homicide yet," Sgt Carringer said.

"It's obviously a suspicious death, and the circumstances in which the body was found are certainly suspicious, but we're going to treat it as if it could potentially be a homicide."

Ms Manning's sister, Taylor, confirmed her death on Friday in a Facebook post.

"As a family we are trying to navigate this tragedy and this extremely hard time," the post said.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was republished with permission

