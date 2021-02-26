Woman found guilty of assault on love rival’s dad

Melanie Middleton (left) was found guilty of assault while sister Natalie Middleton was found not guilty.

A JURY has found one of two sisters charged with assaulting the father of a love rival guilty following a trial at Ipswich District Court this week.

In the verdict, Natalie Ann Middleton, 36, from Helidon was found not guilty of assaulting Gavin Sutton at his home in Lower Tenthill on April 17, 2019.

Gavin Sutton leaves court after giving evidence earlier this week.

The jury found her sister, Melanie Maree Middleton, 33, guilty of assaulting Mr Sutton.

The sisters stood trial on charges alleging they attempted to enter a dwelling with intent at night/threatening violence when armed with a knife at Lower Tenthill on April 17, 2019; and two charges of common assault.

After completion of prosecution evidence, Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC instructed the jury that it must find both sisters not guilty of the attempted burglary charge because the case was not made out in the evidence heard by the court.

The jury formally found them not guilty of that charge.

For the offence of common assault, Judge Horneman-Wren sentenced Melanie Middleton to an 18-month supervised probation order.

He extended the operation period of a previous suspended sentence for unrelated offences.