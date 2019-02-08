Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services were called the the scene around 7am after reports of an unconcious person
Emergency services were called the the scene around 7am after reports of an unconcious person
Crime

Woman found dead near Q1

by Talisa Eley
8th Feb 2019 8:57 AM

A WOMAN has been found dead outside the Surfers Paradise Q1 building this morning.

It is understood the woman may have suffered a medical episode inside a van parked in Hamilton Ave.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene around 7am to reports of an unconscious person

The Q1 is one of the Gold Coast’s most prominent landmarks.
The Q1 is one of the Gold Coast’s most prominent landmarks.


Witnesses reported seeing paramedics covering the body in a white sheet a short time later.

A police spokeswoman said there was no suggestion the woman had been driving the vehicle at the time.

Four paramedic crews, including two senior operations supervisors attended.

Police are investigating but said the death does not appear to be suspicious.

crime death gold coast q1 surfers paradise wman

Top Stories

    Business owners' simple fix to 'stop the rot' in industry

    premium_icon Business owners' simple fix to 'stop the rot' in industry

    Business The directors, who were left about $50,000 out of pocket when Cullens Group collapsed, say the fix needs to come from the QBCC.

    Jail visit alerts cops to martial arts fan's knuckle dusters

    premium_icon Jail visit alerts cops to martial arts fan's knuckle dusters

    Crime Police's prison operation the undoing of unlicensed driver

    How your pet can land you in Ipswich hospital

    premium_icon How your pet can land you in Ipswich hospital

    Pets & Animals Animal diseases take a toll on our region

    'I'm the f---ing devil', yells masked intruder

    premium_icon 'I'm the f---ing devil', yells masked intruder

    Crime She thought he held a gun and called out