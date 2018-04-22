Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman found dead in custody in Ipswich

Emma Clarke
by
22nd Apr 2018 4:43 PM

POLICE have confirmed a woman died in custody in Ipswich Watch House on Saturday.

A 44-year-old Ellen Grove woman was arrested on a fail to appear in court warrant and drug matters on the evening of April 20.

She was being held in custody pending a court appearance on Monday morning.

The woman was found deceased during a routine cell check in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Ethical Standards Command are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death on behalf of the Coroner and is being overviewed by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

death in custody ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Historic house Aberfeldy open for first time in two decades

    Historic house Aberfeldy open for first time in two decades

    Property It took only a matter of hours for a smitten buyer to sign a contract on the 1870s home.

    Beating painful setback, Mitch scores deserved goal

    Beating painful setback, Mitch scores deserved goal

    News Key Pride footballer on comeback trail

    Don't dump on my generation

    Don't dump on my generation

    Letters to the Editor Dear Mr Mayor, I am 10 years old and I live in Sydney

    Angry and deeply ashamed of Ipswich

    Angry and deeply ashamed of Ipswich

    Letters to the Editor I am angry and deeply ashamed of Ipswich

    Local Partners