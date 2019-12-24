Menu
A 40-YEAR-old woman has died in hospital after being found non-responsive at Mindil Beach
Crime

Police investigate woman's death

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
24th Dec 2019 10:22 AM
A 40-YEAR-old woman has died in hospital after being found non-responsive at Mindil Beach.

Police and St John paramedics were called to the CBD beach at 9.45pm last night.

Despite the CPR efforts of first responders, the woman later died at Royal Darwin Hospital.

At this time the cause of death is unknown and Major Crime detectives are investigating.

Police urge anyone with information in regards to the incident to contact them on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 and reference PROMIS number 9168422.

