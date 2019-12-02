Woman found after being missing almost two weeks

Tamra McBeath-Riley, left, with Claire Hockridge, who had been missing in Outback NT since November 19. Ms McBeath-Riley was found on Sunday but searchers are still looking for Ms Hockridge and a third missing person, Phu Tran. Picture: Supplied

ONE of the three trekkers missing in the extreme heat of the Central Australian desert has been found alive after surviving for nearly two weeks.

Tamra McBeath-Riley was found late Sunday with a white Mitsubishi dual cab ute that was bogged in a river bed.

However, NT Police said they were still searching for Claire Hockridge and Phu Tran, who were travelling with Ms McBeath-Riley.

The 52-year-old was transported to the Alice Springs Hospital late Sunday for treatment for dehydration and exposure.

An NT Police spokesman said the search party hoped to find Ms Hockridge and South Australian Mr Tran now.

The spokesman said it was believed the pair was in the area where Ms McBeath-Riley was found.

The trio had told friends and family they were going for a drive south of Alice Springs, but failed to return that night and were reported missing on Saturday, November 23.

Teagen Eden Street, the daughter of Ms Hockridge, said it was thought the group went on a hike initially but failed to return.

In the following days NT Police conducted air searches of the Stuarts Well and Owen Springs and Henbury Station area but found no sign of the three, nor of the car they were travelling in.

The search area was then extended out to the Finke, Santa Teresa and Chambers Pillar areas.

Ms Eden-Street told the NT News last week it was common for her mum and stepmum Ms McBeath-Riley to head out bush and go camping or on walks.

"It's the not checking in, not necessarily with myself and sister but with the extended family and friends in Alice," she said.

She said she was hoping they had left for their trek well prepared.

"We hope they would have had a sufficient amount of water but they've been gone for a week and it would have been getting low so that's a major concern."