Woman forced to 'drive around for hours' during robbery

Floyd Sandow, 25, is charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, burglary and attempted armed robbery with violence over incidents in Ipswich region. Tessa Mapstone

A WOMAN was forced to drive around the Ipswich area for hours during a terrifying and violent armed robbery, a court has heard.

Floyd Sandow faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday charged with multiple offences including wounding, attempted armed robbery with violence while in company, possessing a weapon, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing and burglary.

During the 26-year-old's bail application, Justice Soraya Ryan said the charges followed incidents in Ipswich and Toogoolawah last year.

The crown alleges Mr Sandow and a woman approached a female driver as she pulled into a driveway in the Ipswich area on June 15.

The pair convinced the woman to drive them to another location, with Mr Sandow getting into the front seat and his companion hopping in the back of the car, Justice Ryan said.

Shortly after getting in the car, Mr Sandow produced a gun and ammunition, telling the alleged victim to get out of the car.

Justice Ryan said the other person opened the driver's door and stole the keys from the ignition while the defendant allegedly dragged the woman from the car.

The woman screamed and Mr Sandow ran away.

However, his companion forced the woman back into the car and made her drive around for hours.

Later that day, ambulance officers were called to an address in Toogoolawah after receiving reports of a man affected by drugs.

When the paramedics and police arrived, Mr Sandow produced the weapon, Justice Ryan said.

An emergency incident was declared until officers were able to arrest the defendant.

In refusing bail, Justice Ryan noted Mr Sandow had an extensive criminal history and that he had started many drug rehabilitation courses but failed to finish them.

Justice Ryan also said he had failed to appear in court numerous times and repeatedly breached court orders

"He acknowledges that he has a long-term problem with drugs and that is the cause of his repeated and persistent offending," Justice Ryan said.

"The case against him seems relatively strong." - NewsRegional