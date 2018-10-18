Menu
ROAD CRASH: A 72-year-old woman has been fined.
Crime

Woman fined hundreds after intersection crash

Elyse Wurm
by
17th Oct 2018 6:00 PM | Updated: 18th Oct 2018 6:37 AM

A 72-YEAR-OLD woman has been ordered to pay a $522 fine after she crashed into a ute towing a trailer.

Leyburn Police Senior Constable Matt Swan said the Clifton woman was driving a sedan when she crossed the intersection of Toowoomba Karara Rd and Clifton-Pittsworth Rd about 2.55pm yesterday.

"It appears from the investigation that the driver has entered into the intersection when it wasn't safe to do so as the (other) car was travelling past," Snr-Constable Swan said.

The woman then collided with the trailer, causing the drawbar to snap.

Paramedics attended the scene but none of the vehicle occupants required transport to hospital.

Snr-Constable Swan said significant damage was done to both vehicles.

The woman was issued with a $522 infringement notice for driving without due care and attention.

"Police would like to remind motorists to take caution when approaching intersections when it's roads they usually drive or a new road they're travelling that day," Snr-Constable Swan said.

