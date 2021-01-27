Woman fined after trying to contest covid infringement

Annalyce J Elizabeth Truswell was fined after she pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to failing to comply with Covid-19 Public Health Directions. Photo: Social Media

A mum has been slapped with a fine after she chose to take her covid breach infringement to court.

Annalyce J Elizabeth Truswell pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday to one charge of failing to comply with a Covid-19 public health direction.

On April 8 last year Truswell contacted police after 6pm to report her partner and a friend were missing at Mt Walsh National Park near Biggenden.

Police attended and found Truswell in a car as well as three other people, including the reported missing people who had been found.

The court heard Truswell had travelled 129km from her home address at Maryborough in breach of the covid restrictions of non-essential travel.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court Truswell was issued an infringement of $1334 but elected to have the breach taken to court.

Duty lawyer Craig Ryan told the court his client initially received poor advice to contest the infringement to try and bring it down somewhat.

Mr Ryan said while his client wasn't aware the restrictions had been implemented, she accepted she was non-compliant.

"Even if she was unaware they (the restrictions) had been implemented, they are a complete offence once the declaration was made," he said.

Truswell also pleaded guilty to one count of stealing and two counts of failing to appear in court.

For the public health direction breach Truswell was fined $1334.

She also received fines and a licence disqualification for the other offences.

Convictions were recorded.

