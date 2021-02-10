Menu
An Ipswich woman has been fined after admitting to possession of marijuana. Police found 91 plants growing in her yard, with a court hearing her partner had allowed the use of their yard to another person.
Woman fined after police pounce on marijuana plants

Ross Irby
10th Feb 2021 1:00 PM
A WOMAN whose partner allowed a fellow house guest to grow 91 cannabis plants in their yard has gone before an Ipswich court for her role in lesser drug offences.

As the details emerged in court on Tuesday, it caused Magistrate Virginia Sturgess to recall a case from the previous day involving Brendon James Ainsworth, 34, and saying this case “has a degree of familiarity”.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough confirmed the link.

Leneva Maree Broughton-Schultz, 42, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to five charges including possession of the illegal drug cannabis; possession of drug utensils; two counts of being in possession of anything used in a drug offence; and unlawful possession of a flick knife.

Brendan James Ainsworth leaves court after pleading guilty to drugs charges earlier this week. His partner faced court on drug charges on Tuesday.
She was sentenced on the basis of being a co-offender to Brendon Ainsworth, who is her partner.

The prosecutor told the court that police saw plants growing in the front yard of a house in Leichhardt.

Various quantities of green leafy material in amounts of 10.48 grams, 2.28 grams, 1.7 grams, 12.09 grams, and 46 seeds were found along with pipes and drug related utensils including clip seal bags.

Mr Fairclough said Broughton-Schultz had no relevant history and has “a degree of insight” into the offence.

He said there was no suggestion of commerciality and Ainsworth received a 12-month probation order, although his charges included permitting use of place to grow drugs.

Mr Fairclough sought that no conviction be recorded against Broughton-Schultz.

Ms Sturgess said the offences were in breach of a good behaviour bond.

Broughton-Schultz was fined $500. She also forfeited a $600 bond. No conviction was recorded.

