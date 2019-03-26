Menu
A woman discovered a hidden camera in the bathroom of her Bondi Beach hostel.
Crime

Hidden camera found in Bondi bathroom

by Phoebe Loomes
26th Mar 2019 9:23 AM

A MAN will appear in court today after a hostel roommate found his hidden camera inside a deodorant stick in a bathroom in Bondi Beach overnight.

Police will allege the man had a number of hard drives filled with secret footage of women.

A 27-year-old French tourist checked into the accommodation on Sunday and was sharing the room with a man, 36, from Hong Kong, who she didn't know. Their shared room had an en suite bathroom.

At about 10pm yesterday, after showering, she noticed a toiletry bag on the sink in the bathroom had a deodorant stick, and inside appeared to be a hidden camera.

The woman took photos of the device and contacted officers from Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command.

Police arrested the man, also a tourist on holiday from his native Hong Kong.

When they arrested the man they seized remnants of a smashed camera from the man, police allege.

When they searched the man's property he also had "numerous hard drives and storage devices which police will allege contained further videos of women in private acts," according to a statement released by police today.

He was charged with installing a device, adapt a building to observe or film other, and possessing surveillance devices intended for unlawful use.

He was refused bail and will appear in Waverly Local Court today.

