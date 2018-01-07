Woman finds an unexpected item in her Coles pizza base

GETTING ready to cook up some homemade pizzas with her bargain Coles-brand pizza bases, a woman was shocked to find there was a little something extra thrown into the dough.

Gold Coast mum Heather Judson bought the bases from Coles' Elanora store earlier this week and after opening noticed a "greenish mark" on one of them.

Taking to Facebook later, Heather said her initial frustration about the "mouldy" Thin & Crispy bases quickly turned into fury when she investigated further.

"I was initially frustrated as I assumed that it was mould due to the colour and it was only due to expire in March 2018. But after closer inspection, I was furious to find that it was not mould but a big piece of braided steel wire," she wrote.

Heather asked the supermarket giant, which has more than 800 stores across Australia "how in the heck" it happened.

The steel wire popped out of the base.

"I thought this pack of pizza bases were a steal for $6, but not this much of a steel! My multivitamin gives me enough iron for the day thank you very much. How many other pizza bases and food products also have a steel surprise? Not happy Coles!!"

The supermarket giant quickly commented on Heather's Facebook post, telling her it was "concerned" and appreciated her letting them know.

"We'd also appreciate a private message with some further photos of what you've found, the barcode, best before date and any other numbers or letters you can see stamped on the packaging?"

In a later statement to news.com.au, Coles said it was investigating and believe it to be an isolated incident.

"We have been in contact with the customer and are investigating the matter with our supplier."

Heather's wire find comes almost a year to the day after a Melbourne woman found a frog inside her bag of Coles salad.

On January 11 last year, Linda Latinaa found a tiny brown frog in her salad and posted a video of the little amphibian crawling around onto the supermarket's Facebook page.