Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Woman airport
Travel

Woman’s awkward airport gaffe goes viral

27th Feb 2019 8:16 AM

WE KNOW too well how long-haul air travel can bring on a certain kind of mind-numbing exhaustion on even the most clever of people.

But few people had sympathy for this unfortunate woman, who was filmed struggling to push her luggage trolley through the baggage claim area of Sydney Airport.

In the video, which went viral after being posted to the Humans of Bankstown Facebook page, the woman works hard to push the uncooperative trolley past the baggage carousels before she realises her mistake - the trolley is upside down.

The video then captures the weary traveller attempting to correct the error.

The clip has been viewed more than 237,000 times and attracted 3400 comments since it was shared online.

Thankfully, many people could sympathise with the woman's struggle - although everyone found it hilarious.

"Took me a while to figure out what was wrong and then I couldn't stop laughing," one person wrote.

Another suggested someone could have helped the woman instead of just filming her.

"Let's laugh and film it instead of help," they said. "I'd have a laugh but I still help her."

"Could've helped her and still had a laugh," someone else said. "Bet she would've laughed too."

airport editors picks sydney trolley viral woman

Top Stories

    Parents torched Ford to get 4WD for kids

    premium_icon Parents torched Ford to get 4WD for kids

    Crime CCTV footage taken from a street showed their two vehicles being driven in convoy on the night.

    You can trust us to deliver for you

    You can trust us to deliver for you

    News Our readers are at the heart of everything we do

    House of dreams breaks Brookwater sales record

    premium_icon House of dreams breaks Brookwater sales record

    Property The home was purchased by people seeking to live a life of luxury

    • 27th Feb 2019 6:47 AM
    'We haven't got a clue': Greyhound club looks for new track

    premium_icon 'We haven't got a clue': Greyhound club looks for new track

    Greyhounds Since its lease expired the club has been operating week-to-week

    • 27th Feb 2019 6:46 AM