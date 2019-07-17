Woman fights for life after being hit by bus

Police are investigating whether a bus that hit a woman - leaving her fighting for life - on a busy Bondi road had its lights off at the time of the accident.

The 29-year-old woman was crossing the intersection of Old South Head Rd and Curlewis St when she was hit by the bus about 7pm.

She suffered critical head injuries and remains in an induced coma in the intensive care unit of St Vincent's Hospital.

The Daily Telegraph understands police are examining whether the bus driver had the vehicle's lights on at the time of the collision, which caused the front window to smash.

A woman, 29, is in an induced coma after being hit by a bus in Bondi. Picture: Daniel Shaw/SWA

The woman was also said to be wearing dark clothes at the time of the accident.

Paramedics treated the woman before she was taken to hospital with critical injuries. Picture: Daniel Shaw/SWA

It is the second horrific bus accident in just three days after a 16-year-old girl was trapped underneath another bus when it crashed into a shelter at Parramatta on Sunday night. The teen remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the Bondi bus crash were ongoing and they would also be examining what the traffic lights and pedestrian signals were showing at the time of the accident.

"We're looking at all parts. We're speaking with the bus driver, we're speaking with a number of witnesses who actually saw what happened and once we've determined the phasing of the traffic lights, we will be able to come to the conclusion of where the fault lies," he said.

The smashed windscreen of the bus following the collision. Picture: Daniel Shaw/SWA

"Any scene where a person is critically injured or killed as a pedestrian is always a horrible scene.

"There was significant damage to the bus, caused by the crash, and obviously the person is in a critical condition - and is a very sick girl at the moment."

The woman was said to be wearing dark clothing at the time of the accident. Picture: Daniel Shaw/SWA

Police say 32 pedestrians have died this year after being hit by cars, prompting a plea from police for people to be careful.

"Consistently people who are walking on the road or crossing the road where they shouldn't be and are in dark clothing," Assist Com Corboy said.

"Pedestrians are doing it quite often, and they should be aware of it."