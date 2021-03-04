Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition after rolling her car in Collingwood Park on Wednesday night.
A woman was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition after rolling her car in Collingwood Park on Wednesday night.
News

Woman fighting for life after serious car rollover

Lachlan Mcivor
4th Mar 2021 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN in her 30s was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after rolling her vehicle in Ipswich last night.

Paramedics, including the High Acuity Response Unit, responded to the serious single-vehicle accident on Collingwood Dr in Collingwood Park just after 8pm on Wednesday.

The woman was trapped in her car when emergency services arrived.

Three Queensland Fire and Rescue Service crews got to the scene of the crash at 8.15am.

It took 10 minutes to free the woman using hydraulic cutting equipment.

She was transported by paramedics to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition with multiple injuries.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Claims of ‘part time’ councillors on $120k plus ‘ludicrous’

        Premium Content Claims of ‘part time’ councillors on $120k plus ‘ludicrous’

        Council News Ipswich councillors earn $122,000 a year on top of super and a car allowance. Councillor support officers are costing ratepayers more than $1 million

        Man in 60s airlifted to hospital after serious crash

        Premium Content Man in 60s airlifted to hospital after serious crash

        News A man in his 60s was trapped in his vehicle

        ‘Lying on bed in PJs’: Female teacher accused of student sex

        Premium Content ‘Lying on bed in PJs’: Female teacher accused of student sex

        Crime Alleged teacher student sexual relationship claim hits cou

        Gatton man drives 2000 km to court to avoid arrest

        Premium Content Gatton man drives 2000 km to court to avoid arrest

        Crime After an arrest warrant was issued for a Gatton man working in South Australia, he...