Woman fighting for life after serious car rollover

A WOMAN in her 30s was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after rolling her vehicle in Ipswich last night.

Paramedics, including the High Acuity Response Unit, responded to the serious single-vehicle accident on Collingwood Dr in Collingwood Park just after 8pm on Wednesday.

The woman was trapped in her car when emergency services arrived.

Three Queensland Fire and Rescue Service crews got to the scene of the crash at 8.15am.

It took 10 minutes to free the woman using hydraulic cutting equipment.

She was transported by paramedics to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition with multiple injuries.

