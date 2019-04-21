Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Mackay resident Alysha Goring faces charges after lying about terminal cancer and using donations for a US holiday.
Former Mackay resident Alysha Goring faces charges after lying about terminal cancer and using donations for a US holiday. Contributed
Crime

Woman allegedly faked cancer to con thousands of dollars

Caitlan Charles
by
21st Apr 2019 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A  woman reportedly faked having terminal cancer and went to extreme lengths to deceive family, friends and strangers to hand over thousands of dollars in donations.  

Alysha Goring, 26, from Melbourne allegedly fabricated the diagnosis and said she was suffering with liver cancer and had been diagnosed with a brain tumour.  

The police have alleged she pocketed close to $10,000, A Current Affair reports.

Goring, who the Daily Mercury understands lived in Mackay for about a year in 2014, allegedly　lied about doctors' appointments, treatment and even shaved her head, claiming the hair loss was caused by chemotherapy.  

It's understood she used the donations to go on a holiday to the United States.  

A Current Affair, which reportedly　obtained messages reportedly sent by Goring to friends, detailed the lengths of her alleged  deception.   According to the program, in one message, she claims: "They (doctors) found a clot in my brain and I had a seizure yesterday and died but they brought me back. I'm okay."  

She was charged by police in September last year.   Goring faced Sunshine Magistrates Court in Victoria earlier this week and will return in July.  

a current affair alysha goring cancer editors picks health
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    How Ipswich Jets ended a PNG hoodoo

    premium_icon How Ipswich Jets ended a PNG hoodoo

    Rugby League The Ipswich Jets are celebrating their first ever win over PNG after the return of two classy players, a superb individual effort and a different game plan.

    • 21st Apr 2019 1:25 PM
    Record-breaking dads possess multiple qualities

    premium_icon Record-breaking dads possess multiple qualities

    News Lifters inspire with their strength, patience and tolerance

    Sneaky move means more speed cameras coming to our roads

    premium_icon Sneaky move means more speed cameras coming to our roads

    News The particular type of road in that will face increased scrutiny

    Hemp could be the answer to fixing PFAS contamination

    premium_icon Hemp could be the answer to fixing PFAS contamination

    Environment Hemp plants could be the key to treating water contaminated by PFAS.