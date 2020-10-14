Menu
Elizabeth Alice Verhagen appeared in Gatton Magistrates Court for animal welfare charges.
Pets & Animals

Woman facing animal welfare charges told not to contact vet

Ali Kuchel
14th Oct 2020 6:00 AM
A LOCKYER Waters woman facing a string of animal welfare charges has been told not to contact a Gatton vet clinic unless it is for animal treatment.

Appearing at the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, Elizabeth Alice Verhagan demanded the RSPCA hand over animal medical records from a Gatton vet clinic.

Verhagan, who had been denied legal aid, represented herself and her daughter Tiana Daniels.

“What I hope to be able to do is subpoena my records from the vet, which have been passed onto RSPCA already but have been largely misconstrued with regards to the statement of facts the RSPCA have put together,” Verhagan said.

“The RSPCA won’t give them to me and neither will the vet. I would like all the documentation that you have to make up the statement of facts, which to me, is largely false.”

Verhagan is facing 36 charges, including failing to comply with animal welfare direction, failing to provide appropriate food and water and one charge of animal cruelty.

She also has seven charges of failing to provide appropriate accommodation or living conditions and 12 charges failing to provide appropriate treatment for injury.

Verhagan said she had been a client of the Gatton clinic for more than 10 years.

“I emailed the vet and asked for them (records) but apparently RSPCA has told them not to forward anything to me,” she said.

Representing the RSPCA, solicitor Xuan Huyen, said there were several vets involved in the case.

“If I can have a request for something specific, I can provide that,” Ms Huyen said.

“But when Ms Verhagan asks for all the relevant material, that can include our veterinary evidence … that’s in-house vets.”

Ms Huyen asked for Verhagan’s bail to include a condition that she not contact the Gatton vet clinic unless it was for animal treatment.

“The vet has said she has been coming in and has been demanding and rude,” Ms Huyen said.

Magistrate Peter Saggers told Verhagan to obtain the records from the RSPCA.

He altered her bail to include the condition not to contact the vet unless it was for animal treatment.

Verhagan and Daniels are due back in the Gatton Magistrates Court on November 2.

