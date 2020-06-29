Woman faces multiple fraud, stealing charges

AN Ipswich woman is facing almost 40 charges including multiple counts of fraud and stealing.

Naydine Kayla Fenton, 26, from Woodend, is charged with seven counts of stealing; 10 counts of fraud; two charges of entering dwellings and steal; two counts of attempted fraud; entering premises to steal; four counts of unlawful use of stolen cars; possession of tainted property; unlawful possession of suspected stolen property; possession of drug utensils/pipes that have been used (in a drug offence); failing to appear at court; contravening a probation order; and driving when unlicensed.

Some of the charges relate to alleged offences at North Ipswich in June 2019; stealing offences a Mt Ommaney in July last year and Brassall in October; and entering a house to steal at Lowood on November 27.

Fenton appeared before Magistrate Virginia Sturgess, represented by defence lawyer Kelsea Read.

Ms Read said at least one charge would be contested. This charged related to an alleged enter dwelling offence on June 15, 2019. Ms Read sought a court hearing date to defend that charge.

When Ms Sturgess asked whether a long plea date would be likely for sentence on the uncontested charges, Ms Read said they would be pleas of guilty and a sentence date for the lengthy matter was required.

A trial date was listed for the contested charge was listed on November 6, to be followed by sentence on other charges.

Fenton’s bail was enlarged.