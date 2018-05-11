Woman faces court accused of burning down family home

A MUM of six accused of burning down the family's rented house has been granted bail.

The family had already moved out of the house because of mould and was just days away from moving into new government housing, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Nakita Amy McGee, 30, appeared in the dock before Ipswich Magistrates Court charged with arson of the Lowood house in Honeyeater Place at 8.15am on Thursday May 10.

No one was inside the single story brick house which was gutted, its roof collapsing.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell opposed bail. The written objections of police and a mental health liaison form put before Magistrate David Shepherd.

McGee, with her long hair dyed red, stayed silent while defence lawyer Yasser Khan successfully argued for her bail. Mr Khan said sufficient conditions could be put in place to ameliorate police concern.

He said there was no suggestion McGee was intending to abscond the area.

Mr Shepherd said that her inability to manage her affairs may cause her some difficulty.

Mr Khan said it was not the case that Ms McGee's house in Lowood had been in a state of disrepair with mould growing.

He said Ms McGee (and her children) had not been evicted from the house.

Mr Khan said Ms McGee was residing with a neighbour before her arrest, some of her six children had intellectual impairments and she was receiving a registered carer's pension.

"It is not a case that her life was out of control. She secured further housing at Lowood and had an appointment today with the Department of Housing," he said.

"She was to take possession of the keys and house tomorrow."

He said Ms McGee could live with her brother at Inala before moving into new government housing.

There was a break in the bail application to allow police to check residential conditions.

When the matter resumed Mr Shepherd granted McGee bail with strict conditions.

Her case was adjourned.