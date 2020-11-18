Menu
Police on scene of house fire on M Hines Rd, Ebenezer on Wednesday, November 18.
News

Woman escapes fire which gutted rural home

Lachlan Mcivor
18th Nov 2020 7:23 AM
UPDATE: The cause of the fire which gutted a rural Ipswich home in the very early hours of Wednesday morning could not be determined by investigators.

The QFES Fire Investigation Unit and police fire investigators were on the scene of the house fire on M Hines Rd, Ebenezer this morning.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Services Inspector Tim Burchmann said inside of the house was completely destroyed.

Four crews attended the fire after getting the call at 2.15am.

The blaze was brought under control at about 3am and it was extinguished at 5.40am.

“The cause of the fire is undetermined,” Insp Burchmann said.

“The external of the building was a steel structure with cladding material around the side of it and it had a Colorbond roof.”

A woman inside the house was able to escape after she was woken by smoke alarms.

Insp Burchmann stressed the importance of everyone ensuring they have working smoke alarms in their own homes.

“It led to her safe exit,” he said.

