Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRASH: A woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
CRASH: A woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
News

Woman ejected from vehicle in serious Bowen crash

Melanie Whiting
29th Nov 2019 6:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 9.30AM: The woman involved in a serious traffic crash in Bowen last night remains in a critical condition in Townsville hospital. 

A hospital spokeswoman said the 27 year old is believed to be from the Bowen area.  

UPDATE 8.30AM: The woman has been airlifted to Townsville hospital with extensive injuries.

A man was also taken by ambulance to Bowen hospital in a stable condition.   

INITIAL 6.55AM: POLICE are investigating a serious traffic crash in Bowen last night, which left a woman in a critical condition.

Initial investigations indicate a car collided with debris on the road near the entrance of a service station on the Bruce Highway.

The female driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. She was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Her male passenger suffered minor injuries.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

Anyone in the area of the Bruce Highway near Athena Drive, Bowen with dashcam footage should phone police.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.

Quote this reference number: QP1902367275

More Stories

bowen breaking police news road traffic crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Commuters set to be hit with $100 fines for illegal parking

        premium_icon Commuters set to be hit with $100 fines for illegal parking

        Council News Commuters parking illegally only have a couple of days of amnesty left before they’re hit with big fines.

        • 29th Nov 2019 9:00 AM
        Rider hospitalised after bike and car crash in rural town

        premium_icon Rider hospitalised after bike and car crash in rural town

        News A teenager was transported to hospital after a car and bike collided on a Lockyer...

        IN COURT: Full names of 156 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 156 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        Gatton’s animal lover cop makes waves on social media

        premium_icon Gatton’s animal lover cop makes waves on social media

        News When she saw the helpless turtle at the side of the road, one Gatton officer...