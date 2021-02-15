Woman ‘drowns her sorrows’ with wine after crashing car

A WOMAN who crashed her car and then “drowned her sorrows” with wine tried to start her car and drive away when police confronted her.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Sonia Nichole McFarlane was passed out behind the wheel of a car parked at Redbank Plaza.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Bridie O’Shea told the court police were tipped off to a woman who appeared unresponsive on December 4, 2021 about 9.20pm.

Police found the car’s front right tyre had been shredded and the front airbag had deployed.

“Police were able to wake the female (in the car) and, upon opening the door, could smell alcohol,” Sgt O’Shea said.

“Police could see multiple alcohol containers in the vehicle.”

Sgt O’Shea said when police asked McFarlane to step out of the car, she instead attempted to close the door and drive away.

“Police were able to hold the door open and (McFarlane) has exited the car,” she said.

A blood test revealed Mcfarland’s blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit at 0.164.



Mcfarlane’s lawyer told the court she had not driven drunk but arrived at the shopping centre carpark after crashing her car.

The court heard McFarlane then bought two bottles of wine and proceeded to ‘drown her sorrows’.



McFarlane was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.