Female driver in stolen van dragged policeman down the road

A WOMAN drove a stolen Mercedes-Benz van erratically on the Brisbane Valley Hwy at Split Yard Creek, stopped at tyre spikes and then sped off, dragging a police officer alongside the vehicle.

Zoe Maree Dimitrov, 35, was under the influence of a drug or alcohol when she drove off as the officer clutched to the driver's door, dragging him 10 metres down the road in the afternoon of October 28.

Police say the vehicle came to a stop to avoid the tyre spikes and the officer opened the drivers door and directed the driver to get out of the vehicle.

The officer was not injured.

Dimitrov pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday to three counts of fail to stop, and one count each of dangerous driving, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and driving under the influence of liquor or a drug.

She was released from pre-sentence custody and sentenced to a head sentence of two years imprisonment with immediate parole.

Dimitrov was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for nine months.