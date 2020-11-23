Menu
Gatton Magistrates Court. Copyright: News Regional Media
Woman drives unlicensed, unregistered for almost 2 years

Hugh Suffell
23rd Nov 2020 6:00 AM
A LOCKYER VALLEY woman has risked the lives of the community driving unregistered, unlicensed and uninsured for 442 days.

Patricia Irwin pleaded guilty in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday to four charges – driving an uninsured vehicle, driving without a licence, driving a car with plates registered to another vehicle and driving an unregistered vehicle.

The court heard police intercepted the pensioner driving her car on Mt Sylvia Road on October 8.

Police Prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said Irwin admitted to police she had never held a driver’s licence in her life, which police checks confirmed to be true.

Checks also revealed the car in question had not been registered for 442 days, dating back to when Irwin took possession of the black Daewoo.

Senior sergeant Windsor said Irwin admitted to police she had bought the car without number plates on it and had attached plates from another vehicle.

Irwin told the court she’d been kicked out of home on the day police intercepted her and claimed she had no choice but to drive.

Magistrate Graham Lee convicted and fined Irwin $400 referred to SPER.

The conviction was recorded.

