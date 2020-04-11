Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mitchell police pulled over a woman for non essential travel after she had already been fined in Longreach eight hours prior.
Mitchell police pulled over a woman for non essential travel after she had already been fined in Longreach eight hours prior.
News

Woman drives another 600km after previous travel fine

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
11th Apr 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MITCHELL Police have intercepted a woman on the Warrego Hwy after she had already been fined earlier that day due to unnecessary travel.

The car was intercepted just before 9pm last night, after Mitchell police recognised that the registered owner of the vehicle had already been fined earlier for breaking COVID-19 travel restrictions.

A QPS spokeswoman said the driver was fined in Longreach at 1pm for unnecessary travel.

A Mitchell officer then pulled the driver over again between Cambridge and Racecourse Rd on the Warrego Hwy after recognising the driver had been previously fined.

While the woman hasn’t been charged yet, she has been transported to Mitchell Hospital.

Investigations are continuing.

Roma police will be doing general patrolling the whole Easter weekend, with no fines or warnings issued as of yet.

‘So far everyone has had the right paperwork, or it’s been for essential travel,” and officer said.

More to come …

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dad busted damaging business

        premium_icon Dad busted damaging business

        News Man faces court on multiple charges after reverting to drug use

        Backpackers kicked out of caravan park during virus pandemic

        premium_icon Backpackers kicked out of caravan park during virus pandemic

        News Seven evicted from caravan park after flouting social distance rules

        Violent thug holds fork to victim’s eyeball

        premium_icon Violent thug holds fork to victim’s eyeball

        Crime Man sentenced over series of violent attacks on strangers

        Dance teacher twirls into new ‘essential’ job

        premium_icon Dance teacher twirls into new ‘essential’ job

        News A dance instructor has taken pointe in a new role to help her family.