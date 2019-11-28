Woman disobeys Woolworths ban to quench thirst

CHARGED: Tameka-Kaye Jacqueline Ward pleaded guilty to two charges of trespassing in Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A SUPERMARKET ban did not phase one woman who wanted to quench her thirst after assuming the notice had expired.

Tameka-Kaye Jacqueline Ward fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing two charges of trespassing.

The court heard that Woolworths Roma had evoked a notice on January 23, 2016 preventing Ward from entering the supermarket.

On October 26, at 12.30pm, Ward was observed by the manager of Woolworths at the self serve checkout assisting someone in scanning items through.

On November 1 at 10.45am, an off duty police officer observed Ward walking into the main entrance.

After the officer questioned Ward, she said she had assumed the notice had expired because other people she knew that had been banned said it only lasted one year.

Ward, who was self representing told the court she had gone into Woolworths to purchase a drink, not realising the ban was still in effect.

She pleaded guilty to both charges.

“It’s quite minor in the scheme of things,” Magistrate Cridland said.

“Your history before the court doesn’t do you any favours though. These charges can incur imprisonment.”

He fined her $150 for both charges.