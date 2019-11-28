Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHARGED: Tameka-Kaye Jacqueline Ward pleaded guilty to two charges of trespassing in Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
CHARGED: Tameka-Kaye Jacqueline Ward pleaded guilty to two charges of trespassing in Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
News

Woman disobeys Woolworths ban to quench thirst

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
28th Nov 2019 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUPERMARKET ban did not phase one woman who wanted to quench her thirst after assuming the notice had expired.

Tameka-Kaye Jacqueline Ward fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing two charges of trespassing.

The court heard that Woolworths Roma had evoked a notice on January 23, 2016 preventing Ward from entering the supermarket.

On October 26, at 12.30pm, Ward was observed by the manager of Woolworths at the self serve checkout assisting someone in scanning items through.

On November 1 at 10.45am, an off duty police officer observed Ward walking into the main entrance.

After the officer questioned Ward, she said she had assumed the notice had expired because other people she knew that had been banned said it only lasted one year.

Ward, who was self representing told the court she had gone into Woolworths to purchase a drink, not realising the ban was still in effect.

She pleaded guilty to both charges.

“It’s quite minor in the scheme of things,” Magistrate Cridland said.

“Your history before the court doesn’t do you any favours though. These charges can incur imprisonment.”

He fined her $150 for both charges.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A funny spin on beloved Christmas tale

        premium_icon A funny spin on beloved Christmas tale

        News Director Samantha Johnson describes the show as an emotional rollercoaster

        • 28th Nov 2019 4:00 PM
        Teen’s jetski weekend turns into full blown rescue mission

        premium_icon Teen’s jetski weekend turns into full blown rescue mission

        News Hamish Burke was out for a weekend with mates when he suddenly became a vital part...

        Drag racing identity in cocaine bust

        premium_icon Drag racing identity in cocaine bust

        News Drag racer John Cannuli hauled before a Supreme Court judge.

        Retirement village with 200 living units approved

        premium_icon Retirement village with 200 living units approved

        Council News It will be built on land adjoining an Ipswich private school.