Woman dies on Brooms Head beach

Jarrard Potter
by
4th Mar 2019 2:00 PM
A WOMAN has died on Brooms Head beach after suffering a suspected medical condition while swimming on holiday.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Chief Inspector Jo Reid said the 77-year-old from Blackwall, NSW, was swimming at 11.30am on Sunday morning when she complained of breathing difficulty to a friend who was in the water with her.

The woman was assisted to the beach where bystanders commenced CPR until police arrived who took over the resuscitation attempt, however she died before the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

Chief Insp Reid said the woman was on holidays at the Brooms Head Caravan Park with her husband and friends, and had been at Brooms Head for two weeks.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Grafton Daily Examiner

