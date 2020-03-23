Menu
Emergency services at the Kingston unit block where the body of a woman was found in the early morning. Picture: Elise Williams
News

Woman dies in unit fire

by Caitlin Smith, Elise Williams
23rd Mar 2020 9:37 AM
A WOMAN has died and police have declared a crime scene at a unit complex south of Brisbane this morning.

Emergency services were called to the two-storey complex at Sithney Street, Kingston, about 3.30am.

A woman's body was found at the scene and there were initial fears for the safety of a 12-year-old girl who also lives in the unit but she was found a short time later.

 

The scene of the unit fire in Sithney Street, Logan.
The unit has been completely destroyed by the inferno that tore through the complex.

It's understood there were two other adults, a man and a woman, both aged in their 50s, home at the time of the blaze.

 

 

Emergency services at the Kingston unit block where the body of a woman was found in the early morning. Picture: Elise Williams
The Fire Investigation Unit and Scenes of Crime remain on scene to examine the property and determine the events that cost the woman her life.

The Courier-Mail understands a candle burning on the bottom level of the home may be the cause of the blaze.

 

A woman died in the fire.
The Queensland Ambulance Service said three people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and transported to hospital.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Woman dies in unit fire

