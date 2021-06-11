Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
More wild weather is on the way, with another evacuation order issued for anyone living, working or holidaying in the Traralgon Creek area. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling
More wild weather is on the way, with another evacuation order issued for anyone living, working or holidaying in the Traralgon Creek area. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling
News

Woman dies in treacherous floodwaters

by Anthony Piovesan
11th Jun 2021 1:19 PM | Updated: 1:46 PM

A second person has died in treacherous floodwaters in southeastern Victoria after police found a woman’s body in Glenfyne on Friday morning.

Search and rescue officers discovered the body inside a vehicle in floodwaters off Maddens Bridge Rd about 10.40am.

While the body is yet to be formally identified, police believe it is that of missing woman Nina, who went missing from Simpson on Wednesday.

The exact circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are yet to be determined, but police are not treating it as suspicious.

Traralgon flood water cuts off roads and homes. Picture: David Caird
Traralgon flood water cuts off roads and homes. Picture: David Caird

It comes after a man in his 60s was found dead in floodwaters in southeastern Victoria on Thursday.

More wild weather is on the way, with another evacuation order issued for anyone living, working or holidaying in the Traralgon Creek area.

The alert was issued at 12.21pm on Friday.

SES crews have responded to 7400 requests for help in the past 48 hours after strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall battered the state on Wednesday night and throughout Thursday.

Originally published as Woman dies in treacherous floodwaters

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unique devices to shape Ipswich’s climate strategy

        Premium Content Unique devices to shape Ipswich’s climate strategy

        Weather Thirteen weather sensors have been installed on light posts across Ipswich as council moves to improve its sustainability efforts.

        ‘This is not Summer Bay’: Assault trio’s reality check

        Premium Content ‘This is not Summer Bay’: Assault trio’s reality check

        News Three men paid the price after going into a fight to back up a mate who had a beef...

        Man seriously hurt after trucks, ute collide on hwy

        Premium Content Man seriously hurt after trucks, ute collide on hwy

        News Motorists faced a long wait overnight as parts of the Warrego Hwy shut down...

        Popular macaron business to open first shop front

        Premium Content Popular macaron business to open first shop front

        Business The store is expected to pump out more than 3000 macarons a day. The business owner...