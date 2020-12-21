Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has been killed in a unit fire in Zillmere. Picture: 9 News/Twitter
A woman has been killed in a unit fire in Zillmere. Picture: 9 News/Twitter
News

Woman dies in northside unit fire

by Danielle O’Neal
21st Dec 2020 6:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A crime scene has been declared after a woman died in a unit fire at Zillmere in Brisbane's north this afternoon.

Firefighters arrived at the scene in Maher St about 4.15pm after reports that smoke was issuing from a small villa.

It was extinguished by 4.30pm and it was discovered that a woman had died inside the villa.

"Crews fought very hard to get through to the rear bedroom where unfortunately they located a female resident who unfortunately has been a fatality today," Queensland Fire and Emergency Services station officer Chris Potts told media at the scene.

One other person was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Fire investigators and police are at the scene.

More to come

Originally published as Woman dies in northside unit fire

More Stories

death editors picks house fire zillmere

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen allegedly rams police, strikes officer with stolen car

        Premium Content Teen allegedly rams police, strikes officer with stolen car

        Crime An Ipswich teenager has been charged after allegedly ramming a police car and striking an officer with a stolen Mercedes-Benz in Toowoomba this morning

        Alleged copper heist caused up to $250,000 in loss, damage

        Premium Content Alleged copper heist caused up to $250,000 in loss, damage

        News A man has been refused bail over his alleged involvement in the theft of copper...

        Council’s action on illegal dumping of shopping trolleys

        Premium Content Council’s action on illegal dumping of shopping trolleys

        Crime Workers removed at least thirty trolleys in the first day of clean-up efforts.

        Inside new $10.5 million STEM building ready for new year

        Premium Content Inside new $10.5 million STEM building ready for new year

        Education The building has a mix of traditional and technology-rich learning spaces...