Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Forensic Crash Unit officers are continuing to investigate a fatal crash at Lake Macdonald. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Forensic Crash Unit officers are continuing to investigate a fatal crash at Lake Macdonald. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Breaking

Woman dies in hospital after head-on crash

Scott Sawyer
5th Oct 2020 10:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An elderly woman has died in hospital after a head-on crash overnight.

Sunshine Coast Forensic Crash Unit police officers on Monday morning confirmed a 90-year-old woman who had been trapped in one of the cars passed away in hospital after the crash.

The head-on collision happened at Lake Macdonald about 7.15pm Sunday.

Emergency services were called to Cooroy Noosa Rd where early investigations indicated a black station wagon and a silver Toyota Landcruiser had collided head-on.

A 16-year-old female driver of the Landcruiser and two passengers - a 45-year-old female and the 90-year-old woman - were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police probe serious head-on crash

The 90-year-old woman succumbed to her critical injuries overnight in hospital, a Forensic Crash Unit officer confirmed this morning.

The 45-year-old male driver of the station wagon was also injured and taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Forensic Crash Unit officers told the Daily it was too early to determine a cause of the crash, and investigations were ongoing.

cooroy noosa road fatal crashes forensic crash unit lake macdonald queensland police sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why CCC’s Ipswich probe was so successful

        Premium Content Why CCC’s Ipswich probe was so successful

        Politics Anti-corruption boss Alan MacSporran says the success of CCC’s investigation into Ipswich council was largely down to being covert.

        New 150-place child care centre planned for growth area

        Premium Content New 150-place child care centre planned for growth area

        Council News A new child care centre with capacity for 150 children has been proposed to meet...

        NAMED AND SHAMED: 15 drink, drug drivers in Ipswich court

        Premium Content NAMED AND SHAMED: 15 drink, drug drivers in Ipswich court

        News A drugged-out driver on ice who got lost then fell asleep inside his car woke...

        Respect, fresh approach and thanks as Goodna eye finals

        Premium Content Respect, fresh approach and thanks as Goodna eye finals

        Rugby League Highly-flying Eagles keep tidy record intact preparing for showdown with...